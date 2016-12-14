2017 Bridal Spectacular

Plan to attend the first Bridal Show of 2017! Sunday January 8th from noon to four at the Firley YMCA in Jefferson City. This year’s bridal show, one lucky bride will win a free wedding! Register to win, just remember to go to the bridal show on January 8th!
Winner will be drawn at the bridal show at 3:45pm. Must be present to win.
Wedding Package Giveaway
Total Value $5, 190!!!
Ana Marie’s Bridal
http://www.anamariesbridal.com
Wedding Gown for the Bride (up to $500)
Value: $500
Morgan Lee Photography
http://morgan-lee.com
4 Hours – Photography on your
Wedding Day
Complimentary Engagement Session
Value: $2,000
West Ridge Event Center
http://www.westridgeeventcenter.com
Hall Rental
Value: $1,000
Savvi Formalwear
www.SavviWedding.com
Tuxedo Rentals
Value: $250
Safari Sound
www.safarisound.com
Disk Jockey Entertainment Services
Value up to $ 700
River City Florist
http://www.rivercityflorist.net
Value up to: $500
Merrell University
www.merrelluniversity.edu
(Hair & Make-up)
Bride
3 – Attendants
Mother of the Bride
Mother of the Groom
Total Value: $240
www.MidMoBrides.com