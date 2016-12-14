2017 Bridal Spectacular

Plan to attend the first Bridal Show of 2017! Sunday January 8th from noon to four at the Firley YMCA in Jefferson City. This year’s bridal show, one lucky bride will win a free wedding! Register to win, just remember to go to the bridal show on January 8th!

Winner will be drawn at the bridal show at 3:45pm. Must be present to win.

Wedding Package Giveaway

Total Value $5, 190!!!

Ana Marie’s Bridal

http://www.anamariesbridal.com

Wedding Gown for the Bride (up to $500)

Value: $500

Morgan Lee Photography

http://morgan-lee.com

4 Hours – Photography on your

Wedding Day

Complimentary Engagement Session

Value: $2,000

West Ridge Event Center

http://www.westridgeeventcenter.com

Hall Rental

Value: $1,000

Savvi Formalwear

www.SavviWedding.com

Tuxedo Rentals

Value: $250

Safari Sound

www.safarisound.com

Disk Jockey Entertainment Services

Value up to $ 700

River City Florist

http://www.rivercityflorist.net

Value up to: $500

Merrell University

www.merrelluniversity.edu

(Hair & Make-up)

Bride

3 – Attendants

Mother of the Bride

Mother of the Groom

Total Value: $240

