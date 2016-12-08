Q106.1 Presents

DR. ZHIVEGAS

Missouri’s #1 Party Band

Saturday, January 28

at 8:30pm

Tickets $10

On Sale Dec. 9 at 10am ▸ BUY TICKETS HERE

Dr. Zhivegas

WEB ⇢ http://www.drzhivegas.com/

VIDEO ⇢ https://youtu.be/Rt4RERLNsu8

Dr. Zhivegas, pronounced “Doctor-zhi-vegas”, is one of the most sought out dance and rock acts in the United States, performing over 200 shows a year. DRZ is the intersection of a hard pop dance-floor rock-show!

A Dr. Zhivegas show is a multimedia nonstop dance party event. Using the latest technology, incorporating (optional) video back drops, lighting and pyro effects, Dr. Zhivegas brings a larger than life concert experience to your private event. Your audience will always be dancing as the live sets segue seamlessly into the VJ breaks and back to the live show.

Always rocking, always compelling. always playing your favorite song- Dr. Zhivegas is a live 21st century Juke Box! Dr. Zhivegas IS the party.

They are truly one of the best live acts I’ve ever seen,” says Judy Alberti, Vice President of entertainment for Station Casinos. “The band plays with such intensity and high-energy that their shows are like one big party.”

“The group does what a first class band should, not waste time and pick songs that have an impact.” Mike Hartzell Vice President Entertainment Luxor,Excalibur Casinos