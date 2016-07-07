We know that identical twins tend to do a lot of identical things, but getting pregnant and giving birth at the same time is a new one!

Sarah Mariuz from La Jolla, California and Leah Rodgers from Denver, Colorado are both twins and both gave birth last week at 1:18 a.m. the same time.

This was not planned at all by the two, they just happened to give birth at the same time even in two different time zones!

No worries, the twins each didn’t give birth to a set of twins. Sarah welcomed a girl and Leah welcomed a boy.

