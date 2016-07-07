Bravery in the Midst of Bear-ery

Some are scared of lions and tigers and bears, but not 61-year old Rick Nelson (the bears part at least).

Rick Nelson was walking his dog Sunday afternoon in the Panache area and spotted a bear club right along his route.

Soon to come out to protect the baby cub was it’s mom, ready and positioned to fight an unarmed Rick. Because Rick practiced boxing for years and was a previous bear hunter, he knew exactly how to defend and attack the angry momma bear.

Rick was hit first by the bear, then came back with a full blow, getting her to back out of the fight, and only leaving Rick with a few scratches to the face and chest.

Source: CBC