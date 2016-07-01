Your 4th of July Party Playlist According to YouTube

Here are the top 14 (13 if you count ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ and the ‘National Anthem’ as one) determined by YouTube’s analysis of data over the past three years. We’re 99.8% sure you’ll hear at least one of these songs this weekend.

“God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood

“Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” by Toby Keith

“The Star Spangled Banner”

“God Bless America”

“Yankee Doodle”

“Streets of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen

“Hope on the Rocks” by Toby Keith

The ‘National Anthem’

“Firework” by Katy Perry

“American Pie” by Don McLean

“Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

“Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.